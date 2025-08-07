DELMARVA -- Thursday night brings partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the low to mid 60s inland and slightly warmer mid to upper 60s along the coast, so a cool comfortable night on the peninsula.
On Friday, the region will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s, fueled by an easterly onshore flow. That same onshore breeze, combined with a distant offshore storm, is contributing to hazardous rip current conditions — a trend that will linger into the weekend.
A stretch of mild, pleasant weather is setting up across Delmarva, but beachgoers are being urged to stay cautious as a high risk of rip currents threatens swimmers from the Delaware Beaches south through Ocean City and Assateague Island.
Swim near lifeguards and always heed their commands, authorities warn, as the rip current threat remains elevated due to persistent ocean swells.
High pressure will dominate the forecast into early next week, delivering a stretch of mostly dry weather and comfortable humidity levels. On Saturday, temperatures will tick up slightly under lighter onshore winds, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and dew points holding in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Sunday looks to be a standout summer day — mostly sunny, calm, and warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, which meteorologists say is right on par with seasonal norms.
As the high shifts eastward, humidity and heat will steadily rise through the start of next week. Monday may see a few areas approach the 90-degree mark, and by Wednesday, widespread 90s and increased chances for afternoon thunderstorms are likely as a cold front approaches from the west.