DELMARVA - Hot and humid weather will continue across Sussex County from late Thursday night through Friday night, with patchy fog followed by sunshine and a renewed chance of thunderstorms.
Skies will remain mostly clear late Thursday night, though patchy fog could develop after midnight. Temperatures are expected to fall only into the mid-70s.
Friday will begin with areas of fog before becoming sunny, hot and humid. High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s inland, including around Georgetown. Coastal communities such as Rehoboth Beach should remain slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 80s.
Clouds will increase Friday night as the chance of showers and thunderstorms rises to about 50%. Any stronger storm could produce heavy downpours, localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. Areas with saturated soil from recent rainfall could be more vulnerable to downed trees.
Overnight lows will remain in the mid-70s.
The unsettled pattern is expected to continue into the weekend, with additional opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Hot and very humid conditions are forecast to persist into early next week.