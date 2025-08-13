Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community.