DELMARVA - From early Wednesday morning through early Friday, Sussex County’s beach towns and Ocean City, Md., will ride out a stretch of humid, summerlike weather before a late-week front offers a modest break. Wednesday starts mild with patchy fog in spots, especially inland, and clouds will gradually build through the morning. By midday, moisture-laden air with dew points in the 70s will help fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms. While severe storms are unlikely, any cell could drop heavy rain in a short period—something to watch if you’re planning beach activities, fishing trips, or outdoor events. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s near the coast and climb into the low 90s farther inland.
Wednesday night stays muggy, with a few lingering showers or storms before skies partially clear. The light breeze off the ocean will provide little relief from the humidity, making it feel warm even after sunset.
Thursday will bring another hot, sticky start before a cold front drifts in from the northwest. Showers or isolated storms are possible—most likely earlier in the day north of Fenwick Island and into the afternoon toward Ocean City. Temperatures will again approach 90 degrees, but as the front passes, dew points should gradually fall, especially north of Rehoboth Beach, leading to a slightly less oppressive feel by nightfall.
By early Friday, the front will settle just to the south, leaving behind quieter weather and a touch more comfort for early-morning walks or sunrise beach visits. While the air won’t be truly cool, it should feel less stifling compared to the previous two days.