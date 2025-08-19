DELMARVA -- A stretch of unsettled weather this week as high pressure to the north and a stalled front to the south combine with offshore Hurricane Erin to shape the region’s forecast.
On Tuesday, high pressure centered over southern Quebec and northern New England will dominate. That setup, combined with a breezy northeast to east-northeast onshore flow, will hold high temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below normal, only reaching the low to mid-70s. High Surf Advisories are in effect through Friday, waves Tuesday will be 4 to 8 feet, only getting higher in the days ahead. Coastal Flood Advisory is up for the DE coastline and back bays from 4PM this afternoon- 10PM for up to a foot of inundation in low lying areas. This is all due in part to the onshore flow and high surf.
Cloudy skies will prevail, with scattered showers and drizzle along a stationary boundary lingering across Virginia. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies and light showers are expected across southern Delmarva, with patchy fog forming under the moist onshore flow. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.
By Wednesday, conditions will be a little milder. The stalled boundary to the south will continue to funnel moisture northward as Hurricane Erin tracks offshore. A passing upper-level trough will bring more widespread showers across the region, with isolated thunder possible. Rainfall will be light and scattered, with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for the coastal waters of Fenwick Island, Delaware, south to Chincoteague, Virginia, as Erin makes its closest approach. Winds could gust over 45 mph at the immediate coast.
As the trough pushes Hurricane Erin further out to sea Thursday, the most significant impacts will be coastal. Beaches will face dangerous rip currents, high surf, and the threat of tidal flooding and erosion.
Breaking waves could top 8 feet, with seas offshore reaching 12 to 15 feet. Gusty winds up to 45 mph along the coast are also possible. Aside from the coastal impacts, most inland areas will remain dry with only a few light showers and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
The end of the week and start of the weekend look calmer, as high pressure returns and temperatures moderate toward seasonal levels. Friday looks spectacular with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Will still have a high rip current risk. By late Saturday into Sunday, another frontal system will approach, bringing the next chance for unsettled weather.