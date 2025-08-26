DELMARVA -- Doesn't get much better than this for late August. We are enjoying picture-perfect weather to start the week, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable warmth.
High pressure parked to the west is keeping skies mostly clear Tuesday, delivering comfortable conditions with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Light breezes and low humidity are adding to an absolutely terrific Tuesday. MODERATE risk of rip currents along the Delmarva coast, waves 2 to 3 feet. Tonight will remain mostly clear and pleasant, with lows dipping into the mid-50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast.
Wednesday continues the trend with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs again in the upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will turn even cooler, with some inland areas of western Sussex and Kent counties, Eastern Shore possibly dropping into the upper 40s by early Thursday.
Some clouds increase Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front, but highs should still reach near 80. A few showers or isolated storms may develop late Thursday into Friday, though moisture looks limited.
By Friday, the cold front sweeps through the region, bringing a cooler, drier air mass. Highs will stay below average into the weekend, with dew points in the 40s and 50s making for crisp, refreshing air.
Looking ahead to the Labor Day weekend, high pressure over the Great Lakes is expected to dominate, keeping conditions mostly dry from Saturday through Monday. Temperatures will remain a bit below normal with highs in the 70s and cool mornings in the 50s.
For those making holiday plans, the extended forecast points to a comfortable and mostly sunny stretch — ideal for outdoor gatherings across Delmarva.