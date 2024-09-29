DELMARVA - Sunday evening will remain cool and overcast across Delmarva, with patchy drizzle lingering into the early evening hours. A stationary front just to our south continues to hold the region in a cooler airmass, while an upper-level low over the Ohio Valley keeps sending low-level moisture into the area. Expect temperatures to remain steady in the upper 50s to low 60s through the evening, with minimal breaks in the cloud cover. While there could be some isolated pockets of light drizzle, no significant rainfall is expected as we head into the night.
By Monday morning, some drying in the upper atmosphere may reduce cloud cover slightly, though skies will still be mostly cloudy. Early morning temperatures will hover around the upper 50s to low 60s. As we progress into mid-morning, showers could begin to develop, especially over southern Delmarva. These showers will be spotty and light, so we aren't anticipating continuous rain, but more of an on-and-off drizzle or light rain. North of Dover, rain chances remain lower, with areas closer to New Jersey and northern Delmarva likely staying dry under cloudy skies.
By Monday afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover will persist, with occasional breaks between rounds of light rain, especially south of Philadelphia. Though some showers could pop up across southern parts of the region, northern areas will likely see dry conditions throughout the day. Overall, it will remain a cloudy and cool day with scattered showers mainly affecting the southern half of Delmarva.