DELMARVA -- Magnificent Monday is underway across Delmarva as high pressure provides mainly sunny skies, light winds and comfortable humidity through the evening.
Afternoon temperatures will range from the 70s to near 80 degrees along the beaches, with the low to mid-80s across inland communities and the Mid-Shore. The day is expected to remain dry, making it a favorable start to the workweek for outdoor activities.
Clouds will gradually increase Monday night. Most locations will stay dry, although an isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop toward early Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.
A significant change arrives Tuesday as a warm front moves north across Delmarva. Southerly winds will draw warmer and increasingly humid air into the region, pushing afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Dew points climbing into the 70s will make conditions feel noticeably more uncomfortable.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop through the afternoon and evening. Multiple rounds of storms are possible, including another round Tuesday night as a cold front approaches Delmarva.
Tuesday afternoon and evening are expected to bring the greatest threat for severe weather. Some storms could organize into lines or clusters capable of producing damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail and flash flooding. All of Delmarva is under a Slight Risk, level 2 out of 5, for severe thunderstorms.
Tropical moisture will also increase substantially, allowing storms to produce intense rainfall over short periods. Repeated storms over the same locations could lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas, poor-drainage locations and communities that receive several rounds of rain. Much of Delmarva is under a Slight Risk, level 2 out of 4, for excessive rainfall Tuesday.
Showers and thunderstorms may continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the cold front crosses the peninsula. Additional strong storms and heavy rainfall remain possible Wednesday, particularly if the front moves more slowly than expected.
Conditions should gradually turn drier from west to east Wednesday afternoon and evening. Pleasant and less humid weather is expected to return across Delmarva for the end of the week.