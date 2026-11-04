Graph shows rain chances over the next 7 days.

Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday, some rain could be heavy at times Friday. 

DELMARVA -- Our streak of dry days has reached 18 in Georgetown without measurable rainfall. An absolute midweek delight under mostly sunny skies highs in the mid to upper 70s, low 70s at the beaches. Winds out of the south 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will increase through the evening and overnight, that will keep temperatures rather mild, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s. 

Image shows conditions today on Delmarva.

Midweek masterpiece, winds out of the south 5 to 15 mph, clouds increase tonight. 

Thursday, Return Day looks  mostly dry with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. High swill be in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will slowly approach the region through the latter part of the day. Showers should hold off until Thursday night and pick up into early Friday morning. 

Image shows forecast for Return Day in Georgetown on Thursday.

Expect partly sunny skies and mild conditions, shower hold off until the night time hours. 

The front will stall out over the peninsula Friday. Expect periods of rain that will be heavy at times with even a few embedded isolated t-storms possible. Models have been back and fourth with the amount of rain expected. Rainfall will be on the order of 1 to 2 inches with some locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Image shows rain across the area on Friday.

A slow moving cold front will stall over the region Friday bringing rounds of rain that will be heavy at times. 

The rain will end by Saturday and will have partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures back into the low to mid 60s. Even cooler air arrives Saturday night, winds will pick up gusting to 35 mph into Sunday as we remain dry and cool with highs in the low 60s. Overall next week is looking very dry with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. 

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Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. Chris has over three years of experience delivering weather analysis. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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