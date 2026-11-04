DELMARVA -- Our streak of dry days has reached 18 in Georgetown without measurable rainfall. An absolute midweek delight under mostly sunny skies highs in the mid to upper 70s, low 70s at the beaches. Winds out of the south 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will increase through the evening and overnight, that will keep temperatures rather mild, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday, Return Day looks mostly dry with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. High swill be in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will slowly approach the region through the latter part of the day. Showers should hold off until Thursday night and pick up into early Friday morning.
The front will stall out over the peninsula Friday. Expect periods of rain that will be heavy at times with even a few embedded isolated t-storms possible. Models have been back and fourth with the amount of rain expected. Rainfall will be on the order of 1 to 2 inches with some locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.
The rain will end by Saturday and will have partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures back into the low to mid 60s. Even cooler air arrives Saturday night, winds will pick up gusting to 35 mph into Sunday as we remain dry and cool with highs in the low 60s. Overall next week is looking very dry with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.