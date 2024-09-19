DEMARVA - Tonight, Delmarva will experience a calm and mild evening as high pressure from eastern Canada continues to influence the region’s weather. Overnight lows will range from the mid-50s inland to the mid-60s along the coast. Skies will be mostly clear, providing a peaceful night, although some areas could see patchy fog developing late, particularly in low-lying areas and near bodies of water. This fog may linger into the early morning hours, so drivers should be cautious during their morning commute.
Friday will see a slight dip in temperatures compared to today, with highs reaching the low 70s to low 80s across the region. The day will start off mostly sunny, but by the afternoon, there’s a slight chance of isolated showers, particularly in the eastern parts of Delmarva. However, the likelihood of rain is low, and most areas should remain dry under partly cloudy skies.
Overall, the weather will be pleasant, offering a brief respite before any potential changes over the weekend. Residents and visitors can enjoy the mild temperatures and mostly dry conditions as we move into the latter part of the week.