DELMARVA - Friday on Delmarva will feature calm and mild weather as surface high pressure becomes nearly centered over the region. With the pressure gradient weakening, winds will be light throughout the day. In the morning, expect a gentle west-northwest breeze, which will gradually shift to the west or southwest by the afternoon. As the day progresses, local sea and bay breezes will likely turn winds more southerly in coastal areas.
Temperatures on Friday will rise to the low 80s, slightly below average for this time of year but still comfortable. The atmosphere will continue to warm and dry, leading to less cloud cover, with only a few cumulus clouds likely to form during the afternoon. Overall, Friday will be a sunny and pleasant day, ideal for outdoor activities across Delmarva.
As we move into Friday evening, the high-pressure system will maintain its influence, keeping conditions dry and mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s, providing a cool and comfortable night across the region. Winds will remain light, with a continued possibility of localized sea and bay breezes during the evening.
By Saturday morning, the high pressure will start to shift offshore, allowing temperatures to rise closer to seasonal norms. Expect morning lows near 60 degrees, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid-80s, bringing a warm and pleasant afternoon to Delmarva. Light winds will prevail, and sea and bay breezes may develop once again in the afternoon.
In summary, Delmarva will enjoy mild and dry weather from Friday morning through Saturday morning, with gradually warming temperatures and light winds contributing to pleasant and sunny conditions.