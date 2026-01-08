DELMARVA - High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic will slide offshore late Thursday, letting a warm front lift through the region overnight and turning winds more southerly into Friday.
For Sussex County, that setup should keep late Thursday evening generally calm with increasing clouds at times and temperatures staying mild for early January.
Friday is expected to run well above normal, with warmer air building in on a strengthening southerly breeze. Most of the day should be dry, but clouds will increase as a weak cold front approaches.
By late Friday afternoon into Friday evening, the first round of showers is expected to move in, with the best chance for rain during the late-day and early nighttime hours. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but no severe weather or flooding problems are anticipated with this initial wave.
Rain chances are expected to continue beyond Friday evening into the weekend