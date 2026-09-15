DELMARVA - Quiet mid-September weather will continue across Sussex County from late Tuesday evening through late Wednesday evening as high pressure remains firmly in control.
Tuesday night will feature mainly clear skies and light winds. Good radiational cooling conditions will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s across much of Sussex County, making for another cool and comfortable night.
Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures as high pressure begins to shift south and east of the region. A developing southwest breeze will help temperatures climb into the lower 80s across inland Sussex County, while communities closer to the Delaware beaches should remain somewhat cooler.
Humidity will begin to increase slightly Wednesday, but conditions should remain comfortable with no rain expected. Southwest winds will generally remain light, around 5 to 10 mph.
Beach conditions also look favorable Wednesday. Breaking waves of 1 to 2 feet are expected along the Delaware coast, with a low risk of dangerous rip currents. Offshore seas should generally run 2 to 3 feet, with no marine advisories anticipated.
Wednesday evening will remain dry and mild as the quiet weather pattern continues. Temperatures and humidity will rise further Thursday before a cold front approaches Thursday night into Friday, bringing the next opportunity for showers.