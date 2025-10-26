DELMARVA- We're expecting a cool and somewhat cloudy end to the weekend, with increasing rain chances midweek.
Any frost will quickly melt off this morning as temperatures rise into the 40s then the 50s under variably cloudy skies.
The rest of Sunday will bring more tranquil conditions, though skies may turn partly to mostly cloudy at times. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Looking great for Sea Witch and Sunfest. Sunday night lows will dip into the low and mid 40s.
Looking ahead to early next week, quiet and cool weather continues on Monday with highs in the 50s. However, the First Alert Weather team keeping an eye on a developing system that could bring a shift to our weather by midweek.
Low pressure may form somewhere along the Mid-Atlantic or Southeast coast between Wednesday and Thursday, potentially bringing periods of rain, some of it possibly heavy, along with gusty east to northeast winds and beach erosion.
While details remain uncertain, the chance for unsettled weather increases midweek. Temperatures are expected to stay below normal throughout this stretch.