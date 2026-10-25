Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&