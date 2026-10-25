DELMARVA - We're seeing a frosty start across much of Delmarva, away from the immediate coast. With calm winds and clear skies, temperatures have tumbled in the mid to upper 30s away from the coast, with 40s at the beaches.
For today, we'll see wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Sunday night we'll have another good shot to see frost with overnight lows in the 30s away from the coast. Make sure to protect your plants once again.
For Monday it turns milder with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, as the dry conditions will continue as well. Temperatures will be mild through the last week of October. Staying dry as well. Temperatures could rise into the low 70s through late next week.
An early look at Halloween indicates mild and dry conditions under mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low to mid 70s. The remainder of next weekend is looking dry and mild with highs in the 70s.