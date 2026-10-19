DELMARVA - A developing nor'easter off the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring increasing winds, rough surf and the threat of coastal flooding to Sussex County from late Monday evening through late Tuesday evening, with the greatest impacts expected along Delaware's Atlantic beaches.
The storm will stay offshore, limiting the threat of rainfall while creating hazardous conditions along the coast. Persistent north-northeast winds will push ocean water toward the shoreline, increasing the potential for tidal flooding and beach erosion.
Monday night will remain dry, with northerly winds continuing across the region. Winds will strengthen Tuesday, particularly in coastal communities including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. Gusts could approach 35 mph along the beaches, while inland communities such as Georgetown, Millsboro and Seaford should experience fewer impacts.
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Sussex County from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, with widespread minor tidal flooding expected during the evening high tide cycle. Water could cover low-lying roads, parking areas and other flood-prone locations, particularly near the back bays and tidal waterways.
Beach erosion is also possible as strengthening onshore winds generate increasingly rough surf. The National Weather Service warns that several elevated high tide cycles could produce additional flooding through Wednesday and potentially Thursday.
Marine conditions will become especially dangerous Tuesday as the offshore storm strengthens. A Gale Warning remains in effect for much of the Delaware Atlantic coastal waters through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 40 to 52 mph over the ocean, with seas building to 8 to 12 feet during the storm. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for Delaware Bay.
Despite the storm's proximity, dry conditions are expected throughout Sussex County on Tuesday. Periods of clouds may develop near the beaches, while inland locations should see little disruption from the offshore system.
We expect the nor'easter to make its closest approach to the coast Wednesday, when winds and coastal impacts could reach their peak. Wednesday evening's high tide is currently of greatest concern, with widespread minor to low-end moderate coastal flooding possible.
Conditions should gradually improve Thursday and Friday as the storm moves farther into the Atlantic, allowing winds and seas to diminish.
Residents and visitors along Delaware's beaches are encouraged to monitor coastal flood alerts, avoid flooded roadways and exercise caution near the surf as hazardous coastal conditions persist through midweek.