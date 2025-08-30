Storyline

Gorgeous Labor Day Weekend, sunny, dry, cool crisp nights!

DELMARVA -- High pressure will set the tone for Delmarva’s weather beginning Saturday, keeping skies clear, humidity low, and temperatures cooler than normal for late August.

Saturday Daypart

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

On Saturday, high pressure centered to the west will deliver mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs below seasonal averages. Northwest winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph. At the beaches, wave heights will range from 1 to 2 feet with a low risk of rip currents, making for favorable conditions.

By Saturday night, clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid-50s, with inland spots cooling into the 40s.

Saturday Night Lows

Some spots inland Delmarva will fall into the upper 40s with clear skies and calm winds. 

Sunday’s weather pattern will be similar. The upper-level trough stretching from the Canadian Maritimes into the Ohio Valley will weaken, allowing high pressure to shift farther east and south. Sunshine will prevail across the region, with temperatures staying below average. A weak afternoon sea breeze may develop along the coast.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Labor Day will feature mostly sunny skies and highs once again in the mid to upper 70s. 

Labor Day Masterpiece

High pressure will dominate our weather through early next week. 

Looking into next week, dry weather is expected to continue through at least Wednesday as high pressure remains in control. While an area of low pressure is forecast to develop off the Southeast coast, it is not expected to impact the region. Overnight temperatures will remain comfortably cool, and afternoons will stay mild for late August.

By Thursday, an upper-level trough pushing eastward from the Midwest will drive a cold front into the area. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm could develop with its arrival. Rain chances are currently projected at 40 to 50 percent, though the timing of the front remains uncertain.

Until then, Delmarva can expect a refreshing stretch of late-summer weather, with sunny days, crisp mornings, and cool, dry evenings.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

Recommended for you