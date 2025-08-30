DELMARVA -- High pressure will set the tone for Delmarva’s weather beginning Saturday, keeping skies clear, humidity low, and temperatures cooler than normal for late August.
On Saturday, high pressure centered to the west will deliver mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs below seasonal averages. Northwest winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph. At the beaches, wave heights will range from 1 to 2 feet with a low risk of rip currents, making for favorable conditions.
By Saturday night, clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid-50s, with inland spots cooling into the 40s.
Sunday’s weather pattern will be similar. The upper-level trough stretching from the Canadian Maritimes into the Ohio Valley will weaken, allowing high pressure to shift farther east and south. Sunshine will prevail across the region, with temperatures staying below average. A weak afternoon sea breeze may develop along the coast.
Labor Day will feature mostly sunny skies and highs once again in the mid to upper 70s.
Looking into next week, dry weather is expected to continue through at least Wednesday as high pressure remains in control. While an area of low pressure is forecast to develop off the Southeast coast, it is not expected to impact the region. Overnight temperatures will remain comfortably cool, and afternoons will stay mild for late August.
By Thursday, an upper-level trough pushing eastward from the Midwest will drive a cold front into the area. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm could develop with its arrival. Rain chances are currently projected at 40 to 50 percent, though the timing of the front remains uncertain.
Until then, Delmarva can expect a refreshing stretch of late-summer weather, with sunny days, crisp mornings, and cool, dry evenings.