DELMARVA -- Absolutely picture-perfect weather across the peninsula. Sunshine will dominate today, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s inland and the low 70s along the coast.
Afternoon sea breezes are expected to develop, bringing onshore flow that will keep beach towns and coastal communities locally cooler compared to inland areas.
High pressure will keep Delmarva dry through the end of the week. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, with lows falling into the low to mid 50s.
By Thursday, wall-to-wall sunshine returns, and temperatures will climb even higher. Inland communities can expect highs in the mid to upper 80s, while the beaches stay in the mid to upper 70s.
The warming trend continues Friday and Saturday, with inland temperatures reaching near or into the low 90s. Shore areas will remain cooler, with highs generally in the 80s. Humidity will also begin to increase heading into the weekend.
By late Saturday night into Sunday, changes arrive across Delmarva. A trough moving in from the northwest will help bring a cooler and more unsettled pattern. Showers may become possible Saturday night, with a thunderstorm also possible.
The best chance for rain comes Sunday, when scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as a cold front moves southward across the region. Depending on timing and how the atmosphere develops, an isolated stronger to severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.
Cooler weather is expected into Monday, with a few lingering showers possible as the front remains near Delmarva.