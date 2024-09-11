Tonight in Delmarva, conditions are setting up nicely for another round of radiational cooling, thanks to mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-50s across the region, with slightly warmer conditions along the coast and in urban areas, where lows will remain in the upper 50s.
As the night progresses, some patchy fog is expected to develop, particularly in valleys, rural, and more secluded spots. While there is a chance for locally dense fog in some of these areas, the coverage will not be widespread enough to warrant any advisories. Motorists should remain cautious in areas where visibility may be temporarily reduced.
By mid-morning, any fog that does form will quickly dissipate, leading into a beautiful mid-September day. Daytime highs will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s, with a light sea breeze developing in the afternoon. Overall, quiet and comfortable conditions are expected for the day ahead.