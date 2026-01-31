DELMARVA - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Accomack counties until 4PM Sunday. Tonight, light snow develops mainly across the southern portions of the peninsula and continues into the overnight. Some snow make reach into Ocean City and the DE/MD border, aside from that just a few flurries and snow showers, and not much accumulation is expected across southern Delaware, the Mid-Shore, and the heart of the region. The area of greatest concern has consistently been Accomack County, and it still is, but even lighter snowfall is expected there of just 1-2". High Wind Warnings are in effect there where gusts could approach 60 mph, so brief blizzard like conditions are possible there overnight. Guidance continues to trend the precipitation shield farther south and east as a rapidly deepening storm passes offshore early Sunday.
Temperatures fall back into the lower teens overnight, and with strengthening winds, wind chills will turn dangerous, dropping to around 7 below zero to near zero by Sunday morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect late tonight into Sunday for Sussex County, DE, Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties in Maryland. Wind gusts inland 35-45 and at the coast up to 50 mph.
As we head into Sunday, the main impacts from the offshore storm for our region will be the wind and tidal flooding rather than widespread snowfall. Strong winds will ramp up as the low deepens offshore, and minor coastal flooding is expected with the Sunday morning high tide cycle. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for coastal Sussex County, where confidence is highest for impacts during that Sunday morning high tide. Minor flooding may linger near the times of high tide through Monday, but the highest water levels and greatest impacts are expected Sunday morning. Wind direction will be an important factor, as winds running more parallel to the coast and then turning more offshore should help limit the extent of tidal flooding. Even so, the system will be working against higher astronomical tides with the full moon on Monday, along with increasing swells from the offshore storm.
One additional complication is the ice already developing on local bays. Ice can be pushed onshore during high tide, and any flood water on roadways could freeze, creating icy travel hazards even after tides recede. If you’re in flood-prone coastal areas, be prepared for water on typically vulnerable roads and keep an eye on any water that may refreeze as temperatures remain well below normal.
By Monday, skies turn sunny but it stays blustery, and temperatures finally creep to near freezing for the first time since last Sunday. The moderation continues into mid to upper 30s before another blast of arctic air arrives late next week. The pattern stays active, with two opportunities for some snowfall mid to late week. The first is a weak system that may pass just south of the region and could graze Delmarva with light snow or rain around Wednesday, with overall precipitation chances in the 20 to 40 percent range. The exact track will matter a lot, because a farther south storm track would reduce snow chances here but could also set up even colder conditions for Thursday and Friday. The second chance comes Friday night into Saturday morning, when an Alberta Clipper could bring a period of light snow. Confidence is low this far out, but current guidance supports a roughly 25 to 35 percent chance for snowfall with that system, and if upper-level features happen to align more closely, the end result could be more robust than currently advertised.
