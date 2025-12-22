DELMARVA - Cold but quiet weather will greet Sussex County early Monday morning as high pressure settles just to the south of the region. Skies will be mostly clear at daybreak, with temperatures starting out in the mid-20s, creating a chilly commute.
Sunshine is expected to dominate the morning hours, allowing temperatures to gradually recover. Winds will remain light, becoming more westerly through the day. By Monday afternoon, highs are forecast to reach the low 40s, keeping conditions seasonable and dry.
Clouds will begin to increase late Monday afternoon and evening as a weak weather system approaches from the northwest. While most of Monday will remain dry, temperatures are expected to fall back toward the freezing mark Monday night as radiational cooling takes hold early in the evening.
As clouds thicken overnight, a weak clipper-type system may begin to influence the region toward early Tuesday morning. There remains some uncertainty regarding how much precipitation reaches southern Delaware, but there is a chance for light precipitation near daybreak Tuesday. In Sussex County, surface temperatures may warm enough for any precipitation to fall mainly as rain, though a brief mix cannot be completely ruled out early.
Overall impacts are expected to be minimal, with any precipitation light and short-lived as the system continues east.