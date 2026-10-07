DELMARVA - Tranquil weather will continue across Sussex County late Wednesday night through Thursday night as high pressure gives way to a weak, dry cold front.
Skies will remain generally quiet overnight, with temperatures falling into the low to mid-50s. South to southwest winds will remain relatively light, although breezier conditions are expected closer to the coast and over the Atlantic waters.
Thursday will feature a brief warmup, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s. A weak cold front will cross the region during the morning and afternoon but is expected to pass without rain.
Winds will shift from the southwest to the west and northwest behind the front. Gusts could reach around 20 to 25 mph during the afternoon before gradually diminishing Thursday evening.
Cooler and drier air will settle into Sussex County Thursday night, with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s. No significant weather hazards are expected through the period.
Along the coast, south-southwest winds may reach roughly 17 to 23 mph tonight, with occasional gusts near 29 mph possible. Winds will turn westerly Thursday behind the front, with seas generally running 2 to 4 feet.
Looking ahead, quiet weather is expected to continue through Saturday. Attention then turns to the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias, which are forecast to move toward the region Sunday into early Monday.
Widespread rain appears to be the primary concern. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible, and much of the region could receive 1 to 2 inches, although exact amounts remain uncertain. Higher totals cannot be ruled out.