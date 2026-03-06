DELMARVA -- It's a gray and cool day across Delmarva as stubborn cloud cover hangs tough over the peninsula behind a backdoor cold front that slipped into the region last night. Temperatures will struggle to climb much at the beaches, where highs remain in the 40s, while inland areas reach the low to mid 50s. A few breaks in the clouds are possible, but for most communities, overcast skies will dominate the day.
Tonight, damp weather settles in with areas of fog and drizzle developing across the region. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s, making for a chilly and murky end to the day.
By Saturday morning, clouds and fog will likely still be in place, but conditions should gradually improve during the afternoon as breaks in the clouds develop and skies turn partly cloudy in spots. Temperatures will respond nicely inland, warming into the upper 60s to low 70s, while coastal communities stay cooler in the 50s thanks to the nearby chilly ocean. Saturday night also marks the start of daylight saving time, so clocks should be set ahead one hour before bed. It is also a good time to check the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Late Saturday night into Sunday, a weakening cold front moving in from the west may bring scattered showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm to parts of Delmarva. However, the system is expected to weaken as it moves east, so rainfall coverage may end up more limited than widespread. Even so, a few passing showers remain possible into early Sunday.
Warmer air continues to push northward through the weekend, helping erode the cooler air mass that has been stuck across the area. That means temperatures may continue rising even into Saturday evening for some locations. By Sunday and Monday, much of Delmarva will be sitting in a much milder pattern, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
Early next week, springlike warmth takes hold across the peninsula as high pressure offshore and a south to southwest wind bring a warmer air mass into the region. Highs are expected to push into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday for many inland areas. Coastal locations may stay cooler at times, especially if a sea breeze develops and moves inland. Georgetown could come close to a record high on Wednesday.
One of the bigger weather concerns through the weekend and into early next week will be fog. As the much milder and more humid air moves over the still-cold ocean waters, fog could become locally dense, especially near the coast and around Delaware Bay. Travelers should be prepared for reduced visibility at times, particularly during the nighttime and morning hours.
A cold front may approach by Wednesday, and depending on its timing, some areas may not get as warm as currently expected. Behind that system, temperatures turn cooler again by Thursday, though readings should still remain above average for this time of year.