DELMARVA - It's a dreary Sunday for Delmarva with chilly and breezy conditions. The steady rain has ended, but it remains gloomy for the rest of our Sunday. Coastal areas should also prepare for gusty winds on Sunday, with gusts near the coast potentially reaching 40 mph at times, with gusts to 30 mph for inland areas.

Conditions gradually dry out this evening and overnight, with gradually clearing skies and chilly temperatures in the low to mid 40s by Monday morning. Some areas of fog are possibly along the coast early on.

Monday looks much nicer with full sunshine, but temperatures will be on the cool side, with temperatures only topping out in the low to mid 60s. Coastal areas will stay in the 50s with a chilly breeze.

Clouds increase Tuesday, with a few showers possible later in the day. Temperatures will begin to slowly moderate early to mid next week, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Another system is expected to arrive Wednesday into Thursday, promising more beneficial rain across Delmarva.

 

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Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

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