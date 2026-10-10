Image shows conditions through the weekend.

Cloudy Saturday, heavy rain set to roll into the area Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

DELMARVA -- Clouds will continue to thicken through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, will turn breezy especially at the coast gusts to 25-30. Overall remaining dry and pleasant for plans this evening.

Daypart Forecast

Clouds will continue to thicken through the day with east winds gusting 25 mph. Staying dry through the evening. 

Tonight expect cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will begin to develop by daybreak across the Lower Shore. 

The Remnants of Isaias set to move in by Sunday morning and intensify through Sunday afternoon and evening.  The rain will be heavy at times. It will turn tropical as dew points rise into the upper 60s to 70 with the moisture being transported northward.

Image shows heavy rain pushing through Delmarva Sunday.

Rain will become heavy at times with some strong to potential severe embedded thunderstorms through Sunday evening. 
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A few embedded isolated thunderstorms are possible. Some of which could be severe with damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado. With remnants of a hurricane you can get just enough spin in the atmosphere to produce a brief tornado. Will be keeping a close eye on that threat over the weekend. Rainfall totals from Sunday through Monday morning will be on the order of 1 to 3 inches, some isolated flooding is possible. We do have a MARGINAL risk for excessive rainfall Sunday-Monday.

Winds will be picking up out of the east gusting 35 to 45 mph Sunday into Sunday night, some minor tidal flooding is possible and something will have to pay attention too. 

Image shows projected wind gusts Sunday afternoon.

Winds could gust out of the east Sunday 40-45 mph+.

Shower linger into Monday morning, skies will clear into Monday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.  Turns warmer Tuesday pushing back up to 80 under mostly sunny skies, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures back midweek.

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Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. Chris has over three years of experience delivering weather analysis. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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