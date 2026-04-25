DELMARVA - The weekend will bring a noticeable change across Delmarva. A high pressure system over eastern Canada will extend into the Northeast, keeping winds out of the east the rest of today, before turning more northeast on Sunday. That onshore flow will hold temperatures on the chilly side through the weekend.
High temperatures this afternoon will mainly be in the upper 50s for much of Delmarva, with low to mid 60s possible on the mid shore. Sunday will be even cooler, with highs generally in the 50s.
Low pressure will move into the region later today and then shift offshore Sunday, bringing rain showers across Delmarva through the end of the weekend. The most widespread rain is expected Saturday night into early Sunday. Showers will taper off through Sunday morning, though a lingering shower may remain near the coast into Sunday afternoon.
Overall, the weekend is shaping up to be wet, breezy and chilly. Rainfall totals from Friday night through Sunday are expected to range from around a half an inch to an inch across much of Delmarva. While the timing is not ideal for weekend plans, the rainfall will be beneficial for the region.