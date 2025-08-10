DELMARVA -- Sunday will be another gem across Delmarva, with high pressure delivering clear skies and below-average temperatures for early August. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s, well short of the seasonal average.
While it’s a perfect day to hit the shore, beachgoers should be aware of a MODERATE rip current risk from Delaware beaches south to Ocean City and Chincoteague. Officials advise swimming only in front of lifeguards and exercising caution in the water.
Sunday night will bring another round of refreshing temperatures, with inland areas falling into the 50s and coastal spots staying in the 60s.
The stretch of tranquil weather will linger into Monday and Tuesday as high pressure slowly shifts east. This will also mark the beginning of a gradual warm-up, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s to near 90 by Tuesday. Dew points will be in the 60s, rising to the low 70s in parts of Delmarva on Tuesday, keeping heat indices just shy of advisory levels. Some patchy fog is possible late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.