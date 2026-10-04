DELMARVA - Light showers will gradually fade late Sunday evening as a weak area of low pressure moves offshore, setting the stage for improving weather across Sussex County into Monday.
Clouds may linger overnight, along with some patchy fog or drizzle. Temperatures will fall into the 50s before high pressure begins building into the region from the west early Monday.
Conditions should improve significantly Monday morning, with drier air and increasing breaks in the clouds. Northwest winds will strengthen during the day to around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts potentially reaching about 20 to 25 mph.
A cold front is expected to pass through the region late Monday, ushering in a noticeably cooler air mass. While Monday itself should remain comfortable and mainly dry, temperatures will turn much cooler by Tuesday, when highs are expected to reach only the low to mid-60s.
For coastal waters off Sussex County, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect Sunday evening as seas near 5 feet gradually diminish overnight. Winds may strengthen again Monday afternoon, and another Small Craft Advisory could be needed if northwest gusts approach 25 mph.
The broader weather pattern remains quiet through much of the week. High pressure is expected to provide mostly clear skies and no significant weather hazards. Temperatures should moderate by Wednesday and could climb above normal toward the end of the week.