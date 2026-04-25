DELMARVA - Occasional rain continues this evening across Delmarva, with chilly and breezy conditions. Low pressure will move into the region overnight, and then shift offshore Sunday, bringing rain showers across Delmarva through early Sunday. Showers will taper off through Sunday morning, though a lingering shower may remain near the coast into Sunday afternoon.
Rainfall totals through Sunday are expected to range from around a quarter to half inch across much of Delmarva. While the timing is not ideal for weekend plans, the rainfall will be beneficial for the region.