DELMARVA - Occasional rain continues this evening across Delmarva, with chilly and breezy conditions. Low pressure will move into the region overnight, and then shift offshore Sunday, bringing rain showers across Delmarva through early Sunday. Showers will taper off through Sunday morning, though a lingering shower may remain near the coast into Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall totals through Sunday are expected to range from around a quarter to half inch across much of Delmarva. While the timing is not ideal for weekend plans, the rainfall will be beneficial for the region.

Coastal areas should also prepare for gusty winds on Sunday, with gusts near the coast potentially reaching 40 mph at times, with gusts to 30 mph for inland areas.

Temperatures will begin to slowly moderate early to mid next week, with highs in the 60s. Another system is expected to arrive Wednesday into Thursday, promising more beneficial rain across Delmarva.

 

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

Recommended for you