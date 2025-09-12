DELMARVA-- Expect a stretch of mild, mostly dry weather through the weekend as high pressure remains the dominant feature over the region.
High pressure drifting eastward across the Northeast will keep conditions tranquil and skies mostly clear Friday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 70s to low 80s inland, with mid-70s along the coast. Northeast winds will stay light at 5 to 10 mph, making for a pleasant day overall.
Overnight, winds turn more easterly as the center of high pressure moves offshore, allowing a touch of marine moisture to filter in. Lows will fall into the 50s inland, with coastal areas holding near 60 degrees.
Saturday begins with the potential for some patchy inland fog, but otherwise conditions stay mild under partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s for much of the region, again cooler at the beaches with an afternoon sea breeze.
Sunday looks to be the warmest day of the stretch, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and an onshore wind component keeping coastal areas cooler. A cold front will approach late Sunday into Monday but widespread rain is not expected.
Looking ahead to early next week, high pressure builds again over New England and extends south into the Mid-Atlantic. This setup should maintain mostly dry conditions through at least Thursday with temperatures running near seasonal averages. Although model guidance hints at a weak inverted trough developing off the Carolinas, there’s little indication of significant rain for Delmarva at this time.
Overall, the region will remain locked in a pattern of mild temperatures, light winds and limited precipitation chances well into the workweek. We could see a system off the Carolinas spread clouds, showers and drizzle into the region Thursday of next week.