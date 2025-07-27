DELMARVA -- Sunday brings unsettled conditions to Delmarva as a warm front and trailing cold front move across the region.
Plenty of clouds and scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center highlights a marginal risk of isolated severe storms, with gusty winds as the main hazard. Additionally, with high moisture levels feeding into the region from the Ohio Valley, localized flash flooding is possible due to heavy downpours.
Temperatures will hold in the mid- to upper-80s across most areas, with some inland spots on the Eastern Shore potentially touching 90 degrees before storms develop. High humidity will make it feel near 100 degrees at times ahead of storm activity.
Storms will gradually weaken into Sunday evening as a weak cold front pushes through and moves off the coast by Monday morning. Skies will clear overnight with lows falling into the low to mid-70s.
High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and the low to mid-90s Tuesday. Dew points in the 70s will push heat index values into the 95-102 degree range Monday and 100-105 degrees Tuesday, which may require heat advisories.
Wednesday will be the hottest most oppressive day with heat indices ranging from 105-110. A stronger cold front arrives Thursday morning, triggering widespread thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be strong to severe depending on timing.
By Friday and into next weekend, high pressure will return, bringing cooler, drier air and temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal, providing a much-needed break from the heat and humidity.