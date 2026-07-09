DELMARVA -- A muggy and unsettled stretch begins today across Delmarva as southerly winds pull deeper moisture into the region and set the stage for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Highs will reach the mid-80s across much of the peninsula, close to normal for this time of year. However, dew points climbing into the low to mid-70s will make it feel warmer, with heat index values in the upper 80s to low 90s. Slight risk (2 of 5) for severe storms late this afternoon-evening.
The main concern arrives from about 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., when showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Delaware, the Maryland Eastern Shore and the lower Eastern Shore of Virginia. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and localized flash flooding, especially where storms repeatedly move over the same areas.
All of Delmarva is under a slight risk for excessive rainfall and a slight risk for severe weather. While not everyone will see severe storms, any stronger thunderstorm today could quickly create hazardous travel conditions, ponding on roads and brief flooding in poor drainage areas.
Storms should come to an end by around midnight, followed by a warm and muggy Thursday night. Patchy fog may develop late, with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s.
More showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday as a cold front moves toward Delmarva. Friday will also be sticky and warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Heavy rain and gusty winds may again be possible in stronger storms.
Saturday’s forecast remains uncertain, depending on how quickly the front clears the region. Some showers may linger, especially across southern Delmarva, while other areas may begin to dry out. Highs will mainly stay in the 80s.
Drier and more comfortable weather is expected by Sunday and into early next week, with lower humidity, mostly clear skies and highs in the low to mid-80s. However, signs are growing that another round of hotter weather could build back into Delmarva by the middle and end of next week.