DELMARVA - A mild and partly sunny Tuesday afternoon in Sussex County will give way to unsettled weather late Tuesday evening as a stationary front settles over Delmarva.
Expect rounds of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves along the front. Rainfall totals around a half-inch or more are possible across southern Delaware, with locally higher amounts in heavier downpours.
Thunderstorms also are possible Wednesday, especially across Delmarva. Some storms could become strong to marginally severe, with damaging wind gusts the main concern. Winds aloft of about 25 to 35 mph, along with modest instability, could help storms organize during the day.
Temperatures Wednesday are expected to remain mild, with highs near 80 degrees.
A cold front will move in from the northwest Wednesday, helping push the unsettled weather out of the region by Wednesday night. Drier and more seasonable conditions are expected to return late week into the weekend, with highs mainly in the 70s and lows generally in the 50s.