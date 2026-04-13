DELMARVA - A warm front has lifted north of our region, ushering in a summer-like airmass, as high pressure slides offshore. This pattern will send temperatures steadily upward. Today expect mostly cloudy skies with a warm southwest wind boosting temperatures in the low 80s, inland with 60s and 70s at the coast.
It gets even warmer beginning Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s then. Record high temperatures could be attained Tuesday through Thursday. The record high Tuesday is 87 set in 1977. For Wednesday, temperatures soar into the upper 80s. The record in Georgetown is 86 set in 2024. Thursday's record high is 89 set in 2002. Overnight lows will also turn much milder, only falling into the 60s.
Unfortunately, it remains dry for the week ahead. The next meaningful cold front may not arrive until late next weekend, allowing the warm spell to hold on for several days across the peninsula. Showers are possible by Sunday as a cold front approaches Delmarva.