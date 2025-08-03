Storyline

Beautiful weather continue on Delmarva, below average temperatures and low humidity through early next week. 

DELMARVA --  Sunday promises to be a summer standout for Delmarva, with sunny skies and light winds from the east to southeast. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s, paired with dew points in the 50s to keep humidity levels low and conditions comfortable.

Along The Coast

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, HIGH risk for rip currents. Winds out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. 

While most of the forecast period stays dry, prevailing onshore flow will keep coastal concerns in focus. There is a high risk of rip currents along Delmarva beaches, with waves reaching three to five feet. Beachgoers are urged to swim near lifeguards and avoid venturing too far from shore.

Rip Current Statement

HIGH risk for rip currents along the DE and MD/VA coastlines, 3-5 ft waves, swim near lifeguards and don't go into the water to deep.

Sunday night will continue the pleasant trend, with clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday we continue mostly sunny skies and low humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s. Weakening high pressure will hold over the region through Tuesday, ensuring continued dry and comfortable weather. By midweek, the high gradually shifts offshore, while low pressure develops offshore to the southeast and a cold front remains stalled north of the region.

7 Day Rain Chances

Stays dry and pleasant through the middle part of next week. Could see scattered showers and storms late next week. 

Looking toward the latter half of the week, a complex upper-level pattern may bring some shower chances, from either nearby unsettled weather or developing offshore low pressure.

However, high pressure influence could linger longer than expected, keeping conditions calm for most areas. Any showers that do develop are likely to be isolated and aided by afternoon heating.

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

