DELMARVA -- Sunday promises to be a summer standout for Delmarva, with sunny skies and light winds from the east to southeast. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s, paired with dew points in the 50s to keep humidity levels low and conditions comfortable.
While most of the forecast period stays dry, prevailing onshore flow will keep coastal concerns in focus. There is a high risk of rip currents along Delmarva beaches, with waves reaching three to five feet. Beachgoers are urged to swim near lifeguards and avoid venturing too far from shore.
Sunday night will continue the pleasant trend, with clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday we continue mostly sunny skies and low humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s. Weakening high pressure will hold over the region through Tuesday, ensuring continued dry and comfortable weather. By midweek, the high gradually shifts offshore, while low pressure develops offshore to the southeast and a cold front remains stalled north of the region.
Looking toward the latter half of the week, a complex upper-level pattern may bring some shower chances, from either nearby unsettled weather or developing offshore low pressure.
However, high pressure influence could linger longer than expected, keeping conditions calm for most areas. Any showers that do develop are likely to be isolated and aided by afternoon heating.