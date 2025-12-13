DELMARVA - Saturday is expected to remain quiet but chilly, with below-average temperatures and increasing cloud cover through the day and evening. Highs will reach the mid 40s.
Conditions change late Saturday night into Sunday morning as an arctic front sweeps across Delmarva, bringing a quick-moving snow event. YELLOW ALERT Sunday morning. Current forecasts call for widespread snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 4 inches possible, primarily north of Kent County, DE. Around 1-2 inches from Lewes, down the Delaware coast into Ocean City, MD. Some areas could briefly see rain or a rain-snow mix before changing to all snow.
Snow tapers Sunday as arctic air pours in on gusty west to northwest winds. Temperatures may struggle to rise during the day and could even fall by afternoon, leading to dangerous wind chills and areas of blowing snow. Sunday night lows drop into the teens, with wind chills falling into the single digits.
The coldest conditions linger into Monday with highs remaining below freezing and gusty winds continuing. Winds ease Tuesday as high pressure shifts south, allowing temperatures to slowly moderate. A noticeable warmup is expected by midweek, with much milder air pushing into the region and highs potentially reaching the 50s by Thursday.