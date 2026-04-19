Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cumberland and Cape May. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest risk for inundation will occur along bayside and inland tidal waterways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 20/12 AM 6.9 1.2 0.2 Minor 20/12 PM 5.5 -0.2 0.6 None 21/01 AM 6.7 1.0 0.2 Minor 21/01 PM 4.9 -0.8 0.3 None 22/02 AM 6.7 1.0 0.4 Minor 22/02 PM 4.8 -0.9 0.4 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 19/11 PM 5.9 1.2 0.6 None 20/12 PM 4.3 -0.4 0.4 None 21/12 AM 5.9 1.2 0.7 None 21/01 PM 4.6 -0.0 0.9 None 22/01 AM 5.9 1.2 0.9 None 22/01 PM 4.1 -0.5 0.6 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 19/11 PM 7.9 1.6 1.1 Minor 20/12 PM 6.2 -0.1 0.7 None 21/01 AM 7.4 1.1 0.7 None 21/01 PM 6.3 0.0 1.0 None 22/01 AM 7.8 1.5 1.3 Minor 22/02 PM 6.0 -0.3 0.9 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 19/10 PM 5.2 1.2 0.5 None 20/11 AM 3.6 -0.4 0.1 None 20/11 PM 4.9 0.9 0.3 None 21/12 PM 3.8 -0.2 0.4 None 22/12 AM 4.9 0.9 0.5 None 22/01 PM 3.4 -0.6 0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 19/10 PM 6.5 1.4 0.6 Minor 20/11 AM 4.5 -0.6 0.2 None 20/11 PM 6.1 1.0 0.4 None 21/12 PM 4.6 -0.5 0.6 None 22/12 AM 6.1 1.0 0.7 None 22/01 PM 4.3 -0.8 0.4 None &&