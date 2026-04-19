DELMARVA - This morning, a strong cold front will sweep across Delmarva as a deep upper trough approaches from the west. The front will bring a period of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, although the thunder threat remains low at this time. A weak area of low pressure may also try to develop along the boundary nearby. Because the main upper-level energy lags behind the front, some of the steadiest shower activity may actually occur after the front moves through. Even so, the setup supports widespread shower coverage and possibly a period of light stratiform rain.
Sunday showers, then much colder to start the week, frost-freeze possible
- Meteorologist Bob Trihy
btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
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btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
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