DELMARVA - A sunny and chilly MLK Day, then back into the deep freeze.
Out the door watch for slick spots on the sidewalk and roads. Black ice is possible early on, especially on bridge decks and exit ramps. Temperatures start out in the low to mid 20s, but feeling like teens. For the rest of MLK Day, lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 30s to near 40.
A deep eastern U.S. trough ushers in an arctic airmass beginning Monday night. Dry weather is expected, but several days of below-normal temperatures are in store. The coldest stretch looks to be Monday night through Tuesday night, when wind chills could drop into the single digits, and actual temperatures in the mid teens.
Tuesday currently appears to be the coldest day, with highs projected in the mid to upper 20s despite full sunshine. Some moderation in temperatures is expected for the mid to later part of the week with temperatures in the 40s to near 50, and lows in the 20s and 30s.