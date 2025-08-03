DELMARVA -- Sunday is shaping up to be a summer’s delight for Delmarva. With high pressure in control, skies will be mostly sunny, and humidity will stay on the comfortable side, with dew points holding in the 50s. Temperatures will warm slightly compared to Saturday, reaching highs in the low to mid 80s, accompanied by light winds from the east to southeast.
Although the overall forecast remains quiet, beachgoers are urged to exercise caution. A high risk for rip currents is in place, with waves running three to five feet. Officials recommend swimming near lifeguards, staying close to shore and following all safety guidance.
Sunday night will remain calm and comfortable, with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Look for an abundance of sunshine Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s and staying quite comfortable from a humidity standpoint. The region will stay under the influence of high pressure through Tuesday, bringing continued dry conditions and cool overnight lows.
By midweek, the high will gradually shift offshore while low pressure develops well to the southeast, and a cold front remains stalled to the north.
Looking ahead to late week, an evolving weather pattern may bring some unsettled conditions, particularly Wednesday through Friday, as moisture from the south and offshore low pressure could push northward. However, high pressure may linger longer than expected, keeping much of the region dry. Any showers that do develop will likely be isolated and fueled by afternoon heating.