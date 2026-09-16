DELMARVA - High pressure will keep the weather quiet from early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning, with sunshine and gradually warmer temperatures highlighting the forecast.
Wednesday morning will begin cool and dry after overnight temperatures fall into the mid-50s across inland portions of the county. Temperatures along the Delaware beaches will be somewhat milder, with lows closer to the lower 60s.
Sunshine will dominate Wednesday as high pressure remains in control. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach around 80 degrees inland, including Georgetown, while the beaches should remain cooler with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will remain light, generally around 5 mph.
Beachgoers can expect favorable conditions along the Sussex County coast. Breaking waves of 1 to 2 feet are forecast, with a low risk for dangerous rip currents. Offshore seas should remain around 2 to 3 feet with no Small Craft Advisory conditions expected.
Wednesday evening will remain mostly clear and dry. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s before overnight lows reach the lower 60s inland and mid-60s near the beaches early Thursday morning.
The warming trend will continue Thursday as high pressure shifts south of the region. Sunshine should push inland temperatures into the lower 80s, with upper 70s expected along the beaches. The next opportunity for unsettled weather arrives later in the week as a cold front approaches.