DELMARVA -- An abundance of sunshine on Sunday, but dry, breezy conditions will keep fire concerns elevated. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s inland and hover around 50 along the coast. Winds out of the west-southwest will gust between 20 and 30 mph. Overnight, skies remain clear with lows dropping into the mid-30s.
A gradual warming trend begins Monday, as a weak low-pressure system tracks north of the region, allowing highs to climb into the low to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will hold in the mid to upper 30s.
By Tuesday, a stronger low moves in, pulling a warm front northward. Southwest winds will drive temperatures even higher, with highs reaching the low to upper 60s under clear skies.
Wednesday’s forecast is uncertain due to a backdoor cold front that could suppress temperatures into the 50s, though current predictions lean toward the milder scenario of mid to upper 60s. A high-pressure system moving in from the north will bring increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows ranging from the low 30s to around 40.
By Thursday, southeast winds will shift the front northward, allowing temperatures to rebound into the mid-50s to low 60s. Southerly winds will keep the warm pattern in place through the weekend. Friday will see highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s, while Saturday could push into the mid-60s to low 70s as an approaching system strengthens warm air advection.
A mix of sunshine and warm temperatures will make for a pleasant weekend ahead