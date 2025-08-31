DELMARVA -- An absolutely amazing Labor Day Weekend continues Sunday, as high pressure over the Great Lakes keeps Delmarva under calm and sunny conditions.
Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, and beachgoers can expect a low rip current risk. By Sunday night, skies will remain clear, with cool and crisp conditions dropping into the mid to upper 50s.
Labor Day itself will feature more sunshine, with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will push near 80 degrees by Tuesday.
Through midweek, a large area of high pressure across the northeastern United States will continue to dominate, keeping the weather pattern tranquil and slightly below normal for early September.
By Wednesday into Thursday, conditions will shift. Forecast models indicate an area of low pressure developing off the Southeast coast while a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. The combination is expected to bring a 30 to 60 percent chance of showers beginning early Thursday and continuing through Thursday night. Depending on the front’s timing, showers could linger into Friday.