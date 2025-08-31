5 Day Temperature Trend

Below average temperatures will continue through Labor Day and next week.

DELMARVA --   An absolutely amazing Labor Day Weekend continues Sunday, as high pressure over the Great Lakes keeps Delmarva under calm and sunny conditions.

On Delmarva

Mostly sunny Sunday on Delmarva, highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. 

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, and beachgoers can expect a low rip current risk. By Sunday night, skies will remain clear, with cool and crisp conditions dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Labor Day itself will feature more sunshine, with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will push near 80 degrees by Tuesday.

Labor Day Planner

Mostly sunny skies for Labor Day with highs in the upper 70s. 

Through midweek, a large area of high pressure across the northeastern United States will continue to dominate, keeping the weather pattern tranquil and slightly below normal for early September.

6 to 10 Day Temperature Outlook

Below average temperatures will continue into the first week of September. 

By Wednesday into Thursday, conditions will shift. Forecast models indicate an area of low pressure developing off the Southeast coast while a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. The combination is expected to bring a 30 to 60 percent chance of showers beginning early Thursday and continuing through Thursday night. Depending on the front’s timing, showers could linger into Friday.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

