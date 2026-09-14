DELMARVA - High pressure will build into the region Monday, bringing a dry and comfortable start to the week from inland Sussex County to the Delaware beaches and south into Ocean City, Maryland.
Early Monday morning may begin with a few lingering clouds behind an overnight cold front, but conditions will quickly improve. Sunshine will become dominant through the day along the Route 1 corridor, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.
Much lower humidity will filter into the area on northerly to northwesterly winds, making conditions feel noticeably more comfortable than over the weekend.
Afternoon temperatures will generally rise into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees across inland portions of Sussex County. Communities directly along the Atlantic coast, including Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, should remain slightly cooler.
West-northwest winds around 10 mph may occasionally gust between 15 and 20 mph during the afternoon, particularly near the coast.
Clear to mostly clear skies are expected Monday night as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will cool comfortably overnight, with dry conditions continuing through early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will begin sunny and pleasant, with high pressure maintaining quiet weather across southern Delaware and the Maryland beaches. The dry pattern is expected to continue through at least Wednesday before humidity begins to increase ahead of a late-week cold front.