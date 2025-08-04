DELMARVA -- Monday will be a pleasant start to the week with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Dew points in the 50s and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph will keep conditions comfortable despite the summer warmth.
Canadian wildfire smoke aloft may lead to hazy skies in the afternoon, potentially filtering the sunshine and lowering temperatures slightly. The haze, combined with existing pollution, prompted Delaware officials to issue an Air Quality Alert from Monday through midnight Tuesday.
The Code Orange designation means air quality could be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, older adults and people with asthma, heart or lung conditions. Those individuals are advised to limit time outdoors.
Beachgoers should also be cautious, as a moderate risk of rip currents is posted for Delaware beaches, Ocean City and Assateague Island. Seas are expected to run between 2 and 4 feet, and officials recommend swimming only near lifeguards.
Big week in Ocean City as the 52nd White Marlin Open Kicks off. Conditions are looking great to start the week, late week things get a bit unsettled with a potential area of low pressure off the Carolina's developing and pushing northward.
High pressure will keep tranquil and dry conditions in place through Tuesday night. Tuesday’s highs are forecast to reach the mid-80s, with an increase in cloud cover expected as the week progresses. Looking ahead, high pressure over northern New England and southeast Canada will maintain a general onshore flow, bringing near-normal temperatures and slightly higher moisture levels by midweek. A slight chance of showers may develop later in the week, depending on the potential formation of a low-pressure system off the Southeast coast.