DELMARVA -- Our picture perfect weekend continues on Delmarva, not to bad for the dog days of summer. Saturday night on Delmarva will feature mainly clear skies and comfortable conditions as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to low and mid 60s. High pressure over the region will keep skies clear and humidity levels low through early next week.
By Sunday, high pressure will shift more overhead, leading to another day of sunny skies. With a light east to southeast breeze, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s, but humidity will remain low with dew points staying in the 50s.
While conditions inland will be calm and dry, coastal areas face a high risk of rip currents with waves ranging from three to five feet. Beachgoers are urged to swim near lifeguards, stay close to shore and heed safety instructions to avoid dangerous situations.
Sunday night will bring another round of cool, comfortable conditions, with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s under clear skies.
Our marvelous weather continues into Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will remain at a comfortable level.
High pressure is expected to remain in control through Tuesday before gradually shifting offshore midweek. A system well to the south may push some moisture into the area by the middle or end of the week, potentially bringing spotty showers, but much of the region is expected to stay dry.
Looking ahead to late week, an uncertain weather pattern could lead to some unsettled conditions, particularly south and east of the I-95 corridor, but no major weather events are expected. Inland areas should continue to enjoy pleasant nights thanks to radiational cooling and light winds.