DELMARVA - Skies will remain clear Thursday night with areas of patchy fog possible, particularly in locations that experienced heavier rainfall earlier in the week. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s across Sussex County.
Friday will bring another warm and sunny day. Highs are forecast to reach the low to mid-80s inland, with upper 70s along the coast. Winds will shift to the south and southwest and remain light.
A cold front will move through the area Friday night into Saturday morning, ushering in cooler air but no significant precipitation. Low temperatures Friday night are expected to hover near 60 degrees in coastal areas.
By Saturday, high pressure will take control, bringing partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. Onshore flow may increase cloud cover Saturday night, with lows falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s across Sussex County. While a sprinkle cannot be entirely ruled out, expect conditions to remain mostly dry through the weekend.
Overall, the forecast points to a pleasant and more seasonable start to autumn, with mild days and cooler nights across the region.