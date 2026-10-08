DELMARVA -- Our gorgeous stretch of weather peaks today on Delmarva with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under bright blue skies. Winds out of the west 10 to 15 with guts to 25. A weak cold front swinging through will bring some cooler drier air to the region tonight.
Mostly clear and chilly not ahead with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The front won't bring any rain, it's a dry front. Friday will feature a pleasant seasonable day in the low to mid 70s, some higher clouds will start to stream into the region from the south.
As we head into the weekend clouds will be on the increase. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, but dry conditions, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Hurricane Isaias churning in the Gulf will continue to intensify over the next 24 to 36 hours. Expected to become a strong Category 2 if not a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall somewhere between the Mississippi, Alabama, Florida Gulf coast early Saturday morning. The system will weaken turning subtropical pushing into the Tennessee and Ohio River Valley's.
Remnants of that system will push into our area Sunday afternoon through Monday morning bringing rain, wind and humid conditions. Rain could be heavy at times through Sunday night. Highs Sunday in the upper 60s with tropical-like airmass over the region. Rainfall totals will be on the order of half and inch to up to two inches of rain.
Improvement by Monday afternoon, temperatures in the low to mid 70s. By Tuesday a very nice day highs near 80 ahead of a front that will bring much cooler air mid to late week as highs fall back into the 60s.