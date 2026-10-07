DELMARVA - A cool and mostly clear morning before temperatures gradually rebound during the afternoon.
High pressure will remain in control, keeping conditions dry and skies mostly sunny through the day. After a chilly start, southwest winds will help bring milder air, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s in many locations.
Winds will be light early Wednesday before becoming southwesterly at about 5 to 10 mph. No significant weather hazards are expected on land.
Along the coast, southwest winds will increase later Wednesday and Wednesday night. Winds over the coastal waters could reach 17 to 23 mph, with occasional gusts near 29 mph. Conditions may approach Small Craft Advisory levels, although no advisory had been issued in the latest forecast.
Wednesday night will remain dry and mostly clear to partly cloudy as temperatures stay milder than the previous night. Lows by early Thursday morning are expected to generally fall into the 50s.
The warming trend will continue Thursday, when afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 70s. A dry cold front is forecast to cross the region later Thursday, followed by another stretch of quiet weather Friday and Saturday.
Forecasters are also monitoring a low-pressure system expected to approach later in the weekend. Rain could begin as early as Sunday afternoon, though some forecast guidance delays its arrival until Sunday night or Monday. The system may carry significant moisture and could eventually produce periods of heavy rain.