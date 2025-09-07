DELMARVA - A pleasant start to the week is on tap for Sussex County, as high pressure brings sunshine and mild conditions Monday before unsettled weather develops midweek.
Monday will be bright and comfortable, with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds from the north and northeast will remain light, keeping the air dry and pleasant across the region.
By Monday night, skies stay mostly clear, and temperatures dip into the upper 50s to near 60 along the coast and low to mid-50s inland.
On Tuesday, high pressure shifts northward as clouds begin to build from the south. Highs will again reach the mid-70s, but increasing moisture late in the day will lead to thicker cloud cover.
Tuesday night into early Wednesday, a developing low-pressure system over the Southeast will push moisture toward Delmarva. Light showers are possible, with rainfall totals generally minimal, around a tenth of an inch or less. Overnight lows remain in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Wednesday will start with plenty of clouds and the chance of lingering coastal showers. Temperatures are expected to stay cooler, with highs near the lower 70s.