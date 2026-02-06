DELMARVA - Residents from Sussex County, Delaware, to Ocean City, Maryland, should prepare for a quick round of light snow late Friday night before an arctic blast brings dangerously cold wind chills and damaging winds through late Saturday night, with hazardous conditions also expected on nearby coastal waters.
In Sussex County, the National Weather Service said a High Wind Warning is set to begin 4 a.m. Saturday and run through midnight Saturday night, while an Extreme Cold Warning starts 6 a.m. Saturday and continues through noon Sunday.
Around Ocean City, forecasters also posted a High Wind Warning for Saturday (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and an Extreme Cold Warning from 6 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Along the Delaware beaches, we are calling for light snow late Friday night, with accumulations generally under a half-inch in the immediate beach communities. Similar spotty snow chances are indicated near Ocean City before the arctic front clears the coast early Saturday.
Even with low totals, officials cautioned that a fast-moving front can bring a sudden drop in visibility and a quick coating on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.
By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to fall into the teens along the coast as northwest winds strengthen. In Rehoboth Beach, gusts could reach around 60 mph; near Ocean City, gusts could top 50 mph.
Wind chills are forecast to drop well below zero at times, and the combination of potential power outages and extreme cold could become dangerous, forecasters warned.
Emergency managers urge people to take the warnings seriously:
Secure loose outdoor items (trash cans, patio furniture, holiday decorations) before winds increase.
Plan for power outages: charge phones, keep flashlights ready, and have extra blankets and a safe backup heat plan.
Protect pipes: let faucets drip, open sink cabinets on exterior walls, and know how to shut off water if a pipe bursts.
Travel smart late Friday night and early Saturday: even light snow can create slick spots; slow down and allow extra distance.
Health and safety tips in extreme cold
Dress for wind, not just temperature: layers, a wind-resistant outer shell, hat, gloves or mittens, and face covering to reduce frostbite risk.
Limit time outdoors and take warm-up breaks; watch for signs of hypothermia (confusion, exhaustion, uncontrollable shivering) and frostbite (numb, pale or waxy skin).
Avoid overexertion (including shoveling) in the cold, especially for those with heart or lung conditions.
Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning: never run generators or grills indoors or in garages, and ensure CO alarms work.
Marine danger: storm-force winds and heavy freezing spray
For boaters and commercial mariners near the mouth of Delaware Bay and the coastal Atlantic waters off Fenwick Island and Ocean City, the Weather Service warned of storm conditions and heavy freezing spray starting Saturday morning. A Storm Warning calls for 35 to 45 knot winds with gusts up to 55 knots and 7 to 10 foot seas, while a Heavy Freezing Spray Warning notes rapid ice buildup on vessels can occur.