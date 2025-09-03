DELMARVA - Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return to Sussex County on Wednesday as southerly winds lift daytime highs closer to 80 degrees. The stretch of fair weather follows several days of cooler, dry conditions under a lingering upper-level low.
Forecasters say Wednesday will be mostly dry, with only a few scattered clouds. Overnight, skies remain mostly clear with temperatures falling back into the 50s.
By Thursday, increasing humidity will be noticeable as dew points climb into the 60s. Afternoon highs are expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s, though clouds will begin to build ahead of an approaching cold front.
Isolated showers could develop Thursday afternoon and evening, with scattered showers more likely by late night as the front pushes east. The chance of a stray thunderstorm is highest west of the Interstate 95 corridor, but forecasters note activity should weaken as it moves toward the coast.